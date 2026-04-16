Shohei Ohtani starts on mound, not in lineup for Dodgers vs. Mets

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani was not in the starting lineup for his start day against the New York Mets on Wednesday, marking the first time in five years that Ohtani has pitched but not also hit.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision two days after Ohtani took a 94 mph sinker to his upper back, near his right (pitching) shoulder, in Monday's first inning. Ohtani remained in the game and started at designated hitter Tuesday night, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said keeping him out of the lineup Wednesday "gives him the best chance to stay loose" during his start.

"When he's hitting, there's a component that he's in the cage, getting ready to hit," Roberts said. "If we can take that off his plate, and just focus on one thing tonight, we felt, training staff, pitching coaches and myself -- we just felt it was the best thing for him. Once I told him, he completely understood."

Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers' promising young catcher who is restricted to a backup role, replaced Ohtani at designated hitter. Kyle Tucker moved into Ohtani's customary leadoff spot.

The last time Ohtani started a game on the mound but not in the lineup was May 28, 2021, the year before Major League Baseball instituted what's known as "The Ohtani Rule," which allows pitchers to spend entire games in the lineup if they also start at DH.

The hit by pitch was the biggest factor in the decision to not bat Ohtani but coupling it with Thursday's off day was also appealing, especially because the Dodgers will play their next four games at mile-high altitude in Denver.

Ohtani, fully recovered from a second repair of his ulnar collateral ligament, is navigating his first full-time two-way season since 2022. And though there is no set plan, the Dodgers might seek other opportunities to give him a break from hitting on his start days.

"I think that it's something I'm going to keep an eye on if it makes sense, but not just kind of do it proactively," Roberts said. "I think it's something that the game, Shohei -- it's got to make sense to not have your best hitter not in the lineup."