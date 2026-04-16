Mets' Jared Young likely out 6-8 weeks with meniscus tear

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LOS ANGELES -- A scuffling New York Mets offense lost one of its few bright spots Wednesday, when utility man Jared Young landed on the injured list with a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Young, 7-for-20 to begin this season, will undergo surgery and miss somewhere in the neighborhood of six to eight weeks, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

His absence comes at a time when Juan Soto is still working his way back from a calf strain and Jorge Polanco is playing through an Achilles injury. Polanco's foot was especially bothering him after Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting the Mets to keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Dodger Stadium.

With Polanco, Young and Soto out against right-hander Shohei Ohtani, the Mets started the left-handed-hitting Brett Baty at first base and in the No. 3 spot. MJ Melendez, called up to replace Young on the roster, started at designated hitter and batted eighth.

The Mets are amid a seven-game losing streak, during which they've totaled 10 runs and slashed just .182/.215/.262.

Their best hitter could soon find his way back, though.

Soto, out since April 3, ran for a second straight day Wednesday and also took some live at-bats against Mets minor leaguers at Citi Field. Soto still needs to ramp up the intensity of his running and incorporate more agility training.

Mendoza said the goal is for Soto to return to the lineup at some point in the Mets' upcoming nine-game homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.