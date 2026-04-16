Jackson Merrill's walk-off double caps 5-run 9th for Padres

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SAN DIEGO -- Jackson Merrill made a soaring catch over the center-field fence to rob Julio Rodriguez of a home run, but he saved his best for last.

Merrill hit a walk-off two-run double to cap San Diego's five-run ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in a row.

The Padres, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, have three walk-off wins during their current winning streak.

"We try to tell the guys every day, it's not 'if' we're going to win, but it's 'who's going to be the hero?'" Padres manager Craig Stammen said. "Tonight, it was Jackson."

Jackson Merrill (center) is mobbed by teammates after his walk-off, two-run double capped a five-run ninth inning for the Padres, who won their seventh game in a row. San Diego has three walk-off wins during the streak. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It was the Padres' first win after entering the ninth inning trailing by four-plus runs since June 14, 2019.

"That is what a good team does," Merrill said. "They don't give up until the very last out."

Mariners reliever Andres Munoz (2-2) came on to start the ninth and loaded the bases before Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly. Luis Campusano and Ramon Laureano followed with two-out RBI singles that made it 6-5.

Jose A. Ferrer replaced Muñoz and, five pitches later, Merrill hit a line drive to left field that ended it.

"I just kind of threw the barrel at it and prayed," Merrill said.

In the third inning, Rodriguez hit a deep fly to center, but Merrill timed his leap perfectly and stretched his glove just far enough to make the highlight-reel catch and erase what would have been a two-run home run.

"One hundred percent, that's the best catch I've ever made," Merrill said.

Added Stammen: "Play of the game. That kept us in it."

Alek Jacob (1-0) came on to start the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings for his second career win. Starter Randy Vasquez gave up four runs and five hits in four innings. He walked four and had six strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the sixth. The 33-year-old shortstop has 200 career home runs, 45 in his three-plus seasons with the Padres.

Bogaerts, Laureano, Merrill and Gavin Sheets had two hits apiece.

Luke Raley hit a two-run home run, doubled and finished with a career-high four hits for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock allowed two runs and had six strikeouts in six innings.

Dominic Canzone and Brendan Donovan each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena singled and stole second base before Raley's two-run shot made it 6-0 in the fifth.

Arozarena, who also doubled, scored three times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.