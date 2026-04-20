Early MLB 2026 trade deadline preview for all 30 teams

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It has been a chaotic start to the MLB season. The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, all playoff teams in 2025, have struggled and are each below .500. The Blue Jays and Phillies entered Sunday with two of the three worst run differentials in the majors. The New York Mets, widely predicted to be a playoff team in 2026, lost their 11th straight game Sunday, their longest losing streak since dropping 11 in a row in 2004.

All of this is further proof that we have no idea what the standings will look like at the trade deadline Aug. 3.

Let's take a timeout from some of the chaos and get into an early trade deadline preview. Who are some of the players who could be moved this summer? We'll list one potential trade candidate from each team, focusing on major leaguers, players heading into free agency (designated with an FA next to their name) and a few prospects, as well. For a select few teams that were considered playoff contenders, we'll also include an if-all-goes-wrong trade candidate.

Trade candidate: Luis Severino

Likely need: Bullpen

The American League West looks more wide open than anyone predicted before the season, when the Mariners were crowned the consensus favorites -- and the A's might be one of those contenders, if their pitching can hold up and their hitters perform as expected. The A's could add and subtract at the deadline. Severino still has good stuff but has struggled in Sacramento, where he had a 6.01 ERA last season compared with a 3.02 on the road. He allowed two home runs in his first start there this year and then gave up five runs, including two more home runs, Saturday. The complication is that Severino has a $22 million player option for 2027 that he might exercise. Still, teams might look at that road ERA and figure Severino is a pitcher worth acquiring.

Trade candidate: Yilber Diaz

Likely need: Bullpen

The Diamondbacks have several potential spots they could upgrade. They haven't gotten expected production from two-thirds of their outfield, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. injured and Alek Thomas a nonfactor at the plate. They'll probably ride with Nolan Arenado all season at third base, although he has sadly looked overmatched, aside from that two-homer game. But the bullpen is always a need for Arizona. Diaz is a hard-throwing righty who struggled with control for most of last season in the minors. Now pitching in relief, he is throwing enough strikes at Triple-A Reno and has the kind of arm that teams love to take a chance on in deadline-type deals.

Trade candidate: Owen Murphy

Likely need: Right-handed-hitting outfielder

Despite injuries to Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, the Braves are off to a strong start, with the offense and rotation clicking early. Their trade needs will be dependent on what happens with pitcher health, but they could use a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in left field, thanks to Jurickson Profar's suspension. Teams will no doubt ask about Didier Fuentes, JR Ritchie and Cam Caminiti, the Braves' top three pitching prospects, but don't expect them to go anywhere. Murphy is next in line behind that trio, in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but will need to get his velocity out of the low 90s to have more trade value.

Trade candidate: Trey Gibson

Likely need: Healthy players

Thanks to several injuries, the Orioles' roster resembles an episode of "The Pitt" right now. Last week, they ran out a lineup with Johnathan Rodriguez, Weston Wilson, Jeremiah Jackson, Coby Mayo, Sam Huff and Blaze Alexander batting in the 4-5-6-7-8-9 spots, not exactly what Orioles fans were dreaming of a couple of years ago. If the Orioles' injury problems continue, they have a group of upper-level starting pitching prospects to deal from, including Gibson, Nestor German and Levi Wells at Triple-A and Luis De Leon at Double-A.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 1: Trevor Rogers (FA). Rogers isn't dominating quite as he did during his resurgence last year, but he's proving it wasn't a complete fluke, either. He would be a valuable addition to any playoff rotation.

Trade candidate: Jarren Duran

Likely need: Infield help

There are a lot of factors here. The Red Sox haven't played well. The four outfielders-for-three positions is an awkward situation, especially with manager Alex Cora intent on giving Masataka Yoshida regular at-bats in the DH slot. Then, you have Caleb Durbin, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer all struggling at the plate. Duran is also scuffling, and the episode last week, when he flipped off a heckler, points to his frustration. Duran is a good player with a lot of trade value because he's under team control through 2028, but if the infielders don't start hitting, the Red Sox will have to consider a roster realignment.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 2: Sonny Gray. The veteran right-hander has a $30 million mutual option or a $10 million buyout for 2027, making him a potential free agent and possible trade candidate if Boston's slow start is a sign of things to come. Of concern, both for Boston's success and Gray's trade value: Gray's swing-and-miss rate is way down, with a strikeout rate that has dropped from 26.7% in 2025 to 12.5% this season.

Trade candidate: Jefferson Rojas

Likely need: Pitching

Rojas is one of the Cubs' top prospects, a shortstop in Double-A with a nice swing and enough glove to stick at the position. With Dansby Swanson signed through 2029, Nico Hoerner recently extended with a six-year deal and Alex Bregman signed through 2030, Rojas' path to playing time in the infield is blocked. Meanwhile, with Cade Horton out for the season and some concerns about the bullpen depth, dealing Rojas could help get a quality pitcher for the stretch run.

Trade candidate: Erick Fedde (FA)

Likely need: Prospects

Despite playing in the AL Central, the White Sox already seem like one of the few teams we can confidently identify as looking to trade away major leaguers at the deadline. That leads us to the pending free agents, including Fedde, lefty reliever Sean Newcomb, backup catcher Reese McGuire and outfielder Austin Hays ($8 million mutual option for 2027). None projects to have particularly high trade value, although Fedde received a lot of trade interest in 2024, when the White Sox sent him to the Cardinals in a three-way deal with the Dodgers that netted Miguel Vargas.

Trade candidate: Noelvi Marte

Likely need: Outfield/DH bat

Aside from Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati offense has struggled, especially third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is testing the limits of how bad you can hit and remain in the lineup. The Reds can move Eugenio Suarez to third base, but they're not getting much production from any of their outfielders, either. Marte began the season as the starting right fielder but went 3-for-29 and got a quick demotion back to Triple-A. This could be a change-of-scenery situation, as the Reds might not have the patience or willingness to see if the talented Marte can put it together.

Trade candidate: Jaison Chourio

Likely need: Offense

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Just because the Guardians might be in a playoff race doesn't mean they'll make a big move. In fact, they traded Shane Bieber last year and made the postseason anyway. In 2024, they made a couple of minor additions, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Alex Cobb, so they won't necessarily do nothing. But the Cleveland philosophy is to venture very carefully when trading away prospects for short-term acquisitions, so a couple of lower-rated guys would likely get traded. Chourio -- yes, the younger brother of Jackson -- has plenty of tools and good plate discipline, but he didn't have any power last season in High-A after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in August 2024. The 21-year-old is back in High-A ball again and looking better at the plate.

Trade candidate: Michael Lorenzen

Likely need: Prospects

Lorenzen is the definition of a journeyman pitcher. Since 2022, he has played for the Angels, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers, Royals and Rockies, getting traded at the deadline in 2023 and 2024. He can start or pitch in relief, and though his early numbers with the Rockies are ugly, a nine-run outing in his first start at Coors Field is responsible for that. Lorenzen has a $9 million club option for 2027. Jose Quintana is another trade possibility, but he hasn't missed many bats so far and might be nearing the end of the road of his excellent career.

Trade candidate: Max Anderson

Likely need: To be determined

The Tigers don't have glaring holes, although some of their key performers from last year, such as Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry, are off to slow starts and injuries to Justin Verlander and Troy Melton have affected the pitching depth. Anderson can hit -- and crushed lefties last year in the minors -- but he's a second baseman with a questionable glove, and the Tigers have plenty of infield options with McKinstry, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez.

Trade candidate: Bryan Abreu (FA)

Likely need: Pitching

Never write off the Astros, but they have some serious pitching concerns, especially if Hunter Brown is out for any lengthy period. He's one of four Houston starters to land on the injured list since the start of the season. Including Abreu here is contingent on the reliever figuring things out. He has been unable to throw strikes -- and when he does, he has given up the long ball, with four home runs in just seven-plus innings. But he has been one of the top relievers in the majors during the past four seasons with a 2.30 ERA and more strikeouts than any other reliever.

Trade candidate: Kris Bubic (FA)

Likely need: Check back in three months

What's going on with Kansas City? Bobby Witt Jr. has turned into a banjo hitter. Vinnie Pasquantino just hit his first home run. Jac Caglianone hasn't homered. Anyway, the Royals could make the deadline a lot more interesting if they fade out of the race and some of their players become available. Bubic is a tough lefty who had a 2.55 ERA last season and made the All-Star team. Other free agents include relievers Matt Strahm and John Schreiber, second baseman Jonathan India and outfielders Starling Marte and Lane Thomas.

Trade candidate: Jorge Soler (FA)

Likely need: Prospects

Hey, the Angels have at least been entertaining. Mike Trout had an epic five-homer series at Yankee Stadium last week, Jose Soriano is turning into an ace, Reid Detmers has looked good and Jo Adell had that home-run-robbing game for the ages. Are they good enough to stay in the race? We'll see. The pitching is thin, and the bench is weak. Soler could be one of the few big hitters available if the Angels fade, but they're usually unwilling to admit that they're out of it (see Shohei Ohtani in 2023).

Trade candidate: Ryan Ward

Likely need: A high-grade trophy cleanser and a waffle weave microfiber towel

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Free Ryan Ward! Look, if the Dodgers need to upgrade, they can always trade one of their outfield prospects, but barring a long list of catastrophic injuries, they don't have to do anything. Maybe, out of the kindness of their hearts, they will trade Ward. The 28-year-old is on their 40-man roster and deserves an opportunity to play -- but it won't happen with the Dodgers. He hit .290/.380/.557 with 36 home runs last year at Triple-A and is hitting even better this year. Surely, some team can use him and give him a shot?

Trade candidate: Sandy Alcantara

Likely need: Young players

Alcantara's strong start to 2026 has increased his trade value -- the Marlins were wise not to deal him in the offseason. He also has a reasonable $21 million club option for 2027, making him more attractive to other teams. Alcantara's availability might be tied to the performance of the Triple-A rotation at Jacksonville, where Braxton Garrett is rehabbing after missing the 2025 season (and looks good) and highly touted youngsters Robby Snelling and Thomas White are on the verge of reaching the majors. The Marlins are getting closer to real competitiveness, so they should be asking for major-league-ready prospects to provide immediate help.

Trade candidate: Andrew Fischer

Likely need: Third base/shortstop

The Brewers are in position to do pretty much what they want at the trade deadline, thanks to a deep farm system full of both position players and pitchers. Fischer was the Brewers' first-round pick last June out of Tennessee. They're playing him at third base in the minors, although he mostly played first for the Vols. Though his bat has potential, he has other infield prospects ahead of him, including Cooper Pratt (who just signed an eight-year, $50 million contract), Jesus Made (the preseason No. 3 overall prospect), Jett Williams and Luis Pena. First baseman Blake Burke is also off to a big start at Double-A. The Brewers are getting little offense at either third or shortstop, although Made is hitting well in Double-A and could be rushed to the majors in the second half.

Trade candidate: Joe Ryan

Likely need: Prospects

Ryan was a popular trade candidate this past offseason, but the Twins kept him and are off to a strong start, even after Pablo Lopez's season-ending elbow injury. Of course, if they continue to play well, Ryan is more likely to stay put -- although we also know the Twins weren't that far out of the playoff race last trade deadline when they traded 11 players to cut payroll and add prospects. Ryan is under team control through 2027, so that gives him a little added trade value.

Trade candidate: Jonah Tong

Likely need: Blood? Oxygen?

When your superstars are either injured (Juan Soto) or off to a concerning start (Francisco Lindor), the entire enterprise will look like it's on life support. The Mets probably aren't this bad. Still, most of David Stearns' offseason moves look bad so far: Jorge Polanco won't replace Pete Alonso, Marcus Semien looks old, Carson Benge was rushed to the majors, Bo Bichette hasn't hit and Devin Williams got hammered last week by the Dodgers. Of all those issues, only Bichette is a sure bet to play better.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 3: Freddy Peralta (FA). Clay Holmes has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he'll likely reject, so a Mets collapse could lead to two strong starting pitchers entering the trade market.

Trade candidate: Ben Hess

Likely need: Bullpen

Yes, yes ... Yankees fans want a new third baseman ... a new shortstop ... a new center fielder ... relax. The offense will pick up. Maybe one of those positions will need addressing, but the bullpen still looks like the spot most likely to need help, although the Yankees can move a couple of starters there once Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return. Hess, the team's first-round pick in 2024 out of Alabama, is in Double-A after holding batters to a .177 average in 2025, but he's behind Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez in the pecking order.

Trade candidate: Alec Bohm (FA)

Likely need: Bench/bullpen

This is another situation with some moving parts. Bohm has been the Phillies' third baseman since 2020, but he's heading into free agency and is off to a slow start. (He's also in an ongoing lawsuit against his parents alleging that they mismanaged his finances, as well as fired his agent, Scott Boras.) Meanwhile, top prospect Aidan Miller is waiting in the wings, except he hasn't played in the minors because of a back injury. There's a scenario in which Miller gets healthy, hits his way to the majors and the Phillies trade Bohm to clear room for Miller.

Trade candidate: Hunter Barco

Likely need: To be determined

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With the Pirates, we usually look at their impending free agents to see whom they might trade away. This year -- hopefully -- will be different, and the Pirates will be looking to add instead. They could need a bullpen arm, a catcher, a third baseman or maybe even a DH, as Marcell Ozuna has been introduced to Father Time. Barco is a southpaw starting pitcher prospect who began the season in the bullpen, walked too many batters and got sent down. But he's the kind of major-league-ready No. 4 or 5 starter who often gets traded at the deadline.

Trade candidate: Adrian Morejon (FA)

Likely need: Starting pitcher/hitter

The San Diego rotation was already razor-thin before Nick Pivetta suffered a flexor strain in his right elbow. With one of the weakest farm systems in the majors, however, general manager A.J. Preller will have to get creative to make a deal, but if anyone can do it, he's the guy. (Or maybe he just signs Lucas Giolito.) That might mean dealing from the team's strength to help acquire a starter or a hitter. Morejon has been hit around so far, but he was one of the top lefty relievers during the past two seasons and made the All-Star team in 2025. Because he's a free agent, the Padres might look to flip him.

Trade candidate: Robbie Ray (FA)

Likely need: Prospects

The Giants should not be written off; this season is too jumbled to do that, and there is still plenty of talent here. However, they're a mess now, with an overpaid, underproducing roster and a rookie manager still trying to figure out the major leagues. Ray and fellow pending free agent Luis Arraez are the obvious trade candidates if things don't turn around. Ray has more trade value, especially if the Giants pay down some of his $25 million salary to get a better prospect.

Trade candidate: Dominic Canzone

Likely need: Right-handed outfield bat

The Mariners have a big problem: They struggle mightily against left-handers, hitting .180/.268/.278 against southpaws. If a right-hander starts, opponents will empty their bullpen with their lefty relievers. To add to the issue, when Colt Emerson is recalled, which could happen in June or July, he's another left-handed hitter. That pushes Brendan Donovan to the outfield, DH or utility role.

Bottom line: There isn't room for Donovan, Emerson, Cole Young, Luke Raley and Canzone all to play, even against right-handers. And given that Victor Robles or Connor Joe are not the answers as a right-handed hitter for the outfield, one of the lefty hitters needs to be dealt for a right-handed hitter of similar value, with Canzone the most likely candidate.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 4: Logan Gilbert. He won't reach free agency until after the 2027 season, but there's a potential scenario where Gilbert is available even if it's not an "everything has gone wrong" scenario. Emerson Hancock has remade his repertoire and lowered his arm slot, and he now looks like an above-average starter. If Bryce Miller gets healthy and Kade Anderson continues to dominate in the minors, the Mariners might have enough rotation depth to make a splashy deal here.

Trade candidate: Riley O'Brien

Likely need: Prospects

The Cardinals signed Dustin May to a one-year deal largely with the idea of potentially trading him if he was having a good season, but O'Brien will draw the most interest. A 31-year-old reliever who had a breakout season with a 2.06 ERA in 48 innings last year, he has been even better in 2026 with his sinker/sweeper/slider repertoire. O'Brien is throwing 98 mph and hasn't issued a walk while serving as the Cardinals' closer. He's under team control for four more years, so there's no need to trade him. But with the way he's pitching, it could be an opportunity for the Cardinals to acquire a premium prospect for an older reliever they originally acquired for cash from the Mariners.

Trade candidate: Nick Martinez

Likely need: Center field

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The Rays are one of those teams that bob and weave at the trade deadline. Last year, for example, they traded away Taj Bradley, Zack Littell, Danny Jansen and Jose Caballero and acquired Griffin Jax, Nick Fortes, Adrian Houser and a bunch of prospects. Martinez is making $9 million but has a $20 million mutual option for 2027 or a $4 million buyout. The Rays obviously won't pick up that $20 million option and would rather not pay $4 million for Martinez not to pitch for them, so that makes him a strong trade candidate.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 5: Yandy Diaz. This would be fun. With so few impact hitters available -- and most teams in need of one -- Diaz would bring a healthy return for the Rays. He's 34 years old but is off to a tremendous start and is the high-OBP, high-contact hitter whom teams want for October. He's limited to first base or DH, but many teams can use an upgrade there. He also has a team-friendly club option for 2027 at $13 million, which is why the Rays might keep him, no matter where they are in the standings.

Trade candidate: Jose Corniell

Likely need: Closer? Bat?

The bullpen has done the job so far, although we'll see if this closer-by-committee approach keeps working. No matter what, expect president of baseball operations Chris Young to be aggressive if the Rangers are in the race. In 2023, he acquired Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery and Aroldis Chapman on the way to a World Series title. In 2024, the Rangers were under .500, so Young traded away Michael Lorenzen. Last year, he traded for Merrill Kelly and Phil Maton. If the Rangers are contenders come August, it likely means the rotation has been good and healthy, which could free up Corniell -- a talented but injury-prone right-hander -- to be featured in a deal.

Trade candidate: Jake Bloss

Likely need: Pitching

Injuries have crushed the Jays early on and contributed to a tough start, but remember, they were 27-28 on May 28 last season before everything came together. They thought they had acquired enough pitching to plug all potential circumstances, but you can never have enough pitching. Bloss is a potential starter who debuted with the Astros in 2024 before the Jays acquired him in the Yusei Kikuchi trade. Bloss had Tommy John surgery last May, and he hasn't returned yet this season but could be an interesting, high-upside gamble for another team.

If-all-goes-wrong candidate No. 6: Kevin Gausman (FA). It seems unlikely, but factor in all the injuries and some of the surprising performances in 2025, and it's not out of the question that the Jays just have one of those down years -- similar to 2024. If that's the case, Gausman could be the biggest target at the deadline.

Trade candidate: Zack Littell

Likely need: Prospects

The Nationals have been scoring runs, making them a lot more interesting than anyone expected before the season, but with their lack of frontline pitching, it's hard to envision them as playoff contenders. Littell went from the Rays to the Reds at the last trade deadline and even started the second playoff game for Cincinnati. He's making $3 million with a $4 million buyout or $12 million mutual option for 2027. He is homer-prone and doesn't miss enough bats to make him someone you want starting a playoff game, but he can chew up innings and provide rotation depth for a contender.