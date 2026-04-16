Dodgers acquire RHP McDermott from Orioles for RHP Perez

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LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitcher Axel Perez on Thursday.

McDermott was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He made his Major League debut in 2024, allowing three runs in four innings of his only start.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 22-24 with a 4.38 ERA in 133 minor league appearances. He was drafted 132nd by Houston in 2021 out of Ball State University.

Perez went 1-1 with a 5.48 ERA in 10 games for the Dominican Summer League Dodgers last year. The 20-year-old right-hander was signed as an international free agent in 2024 out of the Dominican Republic.