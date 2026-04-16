Mike Trout crushes fifth Yankee Stadium HR in four games

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Mike Trout homered for the fifth time during a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, crushing a 446-foot drive in the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Angels.

The three-time MVP joined Jimmie Foxx (1933), Darrell Evans (1985) and George Bell (1990) as the fourth player with five homers in a series against the Yankees, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs. Trout homered twice on Monday before going deep again in the following two games.

In the series finale Thursday, Trout drove a 2-2 slider from reliever Angel Chivilli about halfway up the left-field bleachers to give the Angels a 7-4 lead. Los Angeles went on to win 11-4.

Trout went 6-for-16 with five homers and nine RBIs in the series. He has homered in his past five games at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels had three home runs Thursday to bring their series total to 13, the most the Yankees have allowed in a home series in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

It was also a rare loss for the Yankees when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homer in the same game. Including the postseason, New York is 53-8 when the duo both connect.

Trout, who was intentionally walked in the eighth inning, is hitting .246 with seven homers and 16 RBIs this season. He is 9-for-27 (.333) with five homers and 13 RBIs on the Angels' road trip, which coincides with him making a mechanical tweak.

Trout's career-high homer streak is seven games, achieved Sept. 4-12, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.