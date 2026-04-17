Longtime Angels outfielder Garret Anderson dies at 53

Outfielder Garret Anderson, who played 15 of his 17 major league seasons with the Angels and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 53, the team announced Friday.

No cause of death was given.

Anderson, who entered the majors in 1994, helped lead the Angels to a World Series title in 2002, when he finished fourth in American League MVP voting. He was a three-time All-Star selection, including the MVP and Home Run Derby champion in 2003. After his playing career, he served as a television analyst for Angels broadcasts.

Garret Anderson holds Angels franchise records in several offensive categories, including games (2,013), at-bats (7,989), hits (2,368), total bases (3,743), extra-base hits (796), doubles (489) and RBI (1,292). He also ranks second in runs scored (1,024). AP Photo/Mark Avery, File

"The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise's most beloved icons, Garret Anderson," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. "Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable."

He holds many franchise records, including games played (2,013), total bases (3,743), extra-base hits (796), doubles (489) and RBIs (1,292). He also is second in runs scored (1,024) and third in home runs (287).

Anderson had a career batting average of .293 with 287 home runs and 1,365 RBIs. His final two seasons were spent with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

The Angels said they would honor Anderson with a memorial patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season. There also will be a moment of silence and a video tribute prior to Friday's game.