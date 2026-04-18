Mets put struggling Jorge Polanco on IL with sore wrist

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New York Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion, the team announced Saturday.

The veteran infielder, who hasn't played since Tuesday, had an MRI on Thursday, and he has also been dealing with a leg injury.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, and the Mets have called up catcher Hayden Senger from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Polanco, 32, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason, is hitting just .179 with a home run and two RBIs.