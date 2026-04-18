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          Mets put struggling Jorge Polanco on IL with sore wrist

          • ESPN
          Apr 18, 2026, 04:15 PM

          New York Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion, the team announced Saturday.

          The veteran infielder, who hasn't played since Tuesday, had an MRI on Thursday, and he has also been dealing with a leg injury.

          The move is retroactive to Wednesday, and the Mets have called up catcher Hayden Senger from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

          Polanco, 32, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason, is hitting just .179 with a home run and two RBIs.