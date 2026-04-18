Phillies put closer Jhoan Duran on IL with strained oblique

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The Philadelphia Phillies placed closer Jhoan Duran on the 15-day injured list because of a strained left oblique, manager Rob Thomson said Saturday.

Duran, who hasn't pitched since April 11, said the injury is "very mild" and occurred when he threw on the side Friday. He had an MRI on Saturday morning.

"It's not going to be long, but I can't hold you to that," Thomson said of Duran's absence.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, and Thomson said Brad Keller will assume closing duties while Duran is sidelined.

Duran is 1-1 with five saves, while posting a 1.35 ERA with eight strikeouts and no walks this season.

The Phillies called up right-hander Seth Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill out the roster.