Rain threat forces Red Sox to change time of Sunday's game

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BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox pushed back the start of Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers by three hours because of a forecast of rain.

The first pitch at Fenway Park is now scheduled for 4:35 p.m. The original schedule had the game at 1:35 p.m.

The team said it consulted with Major League Baseball because of a forecast for rain from mid-day into the afternoon. The later start could take advantage of better weather expected later in the afternoon "and provides the best opportunity to play the game on Sunday."

The teams have split the first two games of the four-game series, with the finale the traditional Patriots' Day morning start in Boston on Monday.