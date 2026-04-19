Mets' losing streak reaches 11 games; longest since 2004

CHICAGO -- Nico Hoerner hit a sacrifice fly off Craig Kimbrel in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs sent the New York Mets to their 11th consecutive loss by rallying for a 2-1 victory Sunday.
It's the longest losing streak for the Mets since they dropped 11 in a row from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in 2004. They have been outscored 62-19 during the slide, and they are averaging just 2.9 runs over 17 games in April.
Pinch-hitter Michael Conforto tied it for Chicago in the ninth with an RBI double off closer Devin Williams.
Pete Crow-Armstrong opened the 10th on second as the Cubs' automatic runner. Dansby Swanson fouled off two bunt attempts before Kimbrel (0-1) threw a wild pitch, moving Crow-Armstrong to third.
After Swanson struck out swinging, Hoerner lofted a flyball to right and Crow-Armstrong scored easily.
Caleb Thielbar (1-1) worked a scoreless 10th for Chicago, which posted its season-high fifth straight win.
MJ Melendez homered for New York, which finished with six hits. David Peterson pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of bulk relief after manager Carlos Mendoza decided to go with Tobias Myers as an opener.
The Cubs rallied in the ninth against Williams. Ian Happ hit a leadoff single and pinch-runner Scott Kingery scored from first on Conforto's one-out double into the right-field corner against his former team, tying it at 1. Conforto was stranded when Williams struck out Carson Kelly and Crow-Armstrong, both swinging.
Melendez began the fifth with a drive to right-center on a full-count fastball from Javier Assad. It was his first homer since he was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Chicago had at least one baserunner in each of the first seven innings.
Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff triple in the third, but Peterson retired Swanson on a grounder to third before Hoerner lined to second for an inning-ending double play.
The Mets are off Monday before beginning a nine-game homestand with a series against the Minnesota Twins.