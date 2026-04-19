Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll leaves with low back tightness

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll left Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before the fifth inning because of low back tightness.

The two-time All-Star struck out in the third inning, and video replays showed him grimace after the final swing. He appeared to be trying to stretch out his back when he was in the field during the fourth inning. He was replaced by Jorge Barrosa before the start of the fifth.

Carroll, 25, is off to a good start this season, batting .300 with three homers, 16 RBIs and a .990 OPS. He hit a go-ahead grand slam in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.