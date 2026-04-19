Guardians' Austin Hedges gets engaged on field following game

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CLEVELAND -- Austin Hedges scored the first run of the game for the Guardians but had a bigger moment after the final out.

Hedges proposed to his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson, on the field Sunday following Cleveland's 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. She happily accepted.

"I've had the ring since early spring training, but was just trying to figure out when the right time was," Hedges said. "I was going to do it regardless ... but I really wanted to win that game to make it extra special."

The 33-year-old catcher and his wife-to-be began dating in November 2024. He is in his 12th major league season, including six with Cleveland.

Hedges is popular and respected in the Guardians' clubhouse, which is why many of his teammates were present for the proposal. They stood a respectful distance away from the couple.

"I’ve had the ring since early spring training, but was just trying to figure out when the right time was," Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said of proposing to his girlfriend Lexi Dickinson. David Dermer/Imagn Images

"I had a lot of nerves today," he said. "I'm always nervous for baseball games, but just trying to stay present, knowing there were some activities after made it harder. It was a special day. A special day to be able to soak it all in."

Hedges is batting .250 with two RBIs in nine games this season. Cleveland is 8-0 when he starts behind the plate.

A 2023 World Series champion with the Texas Rangers, Hedges reached 10 years in major league service time on March 30. He debuted with San Diego in 2015 and spent parts of six seasons with the Padres. He also played for Pittsburgh in 2023.

While Dickinson remained on the diamond, accepting congratulations from friends and other Guardians spouses and wives, Hedges took a quick shower and changed into a stylish maroon suit.

"Now, we're going to go to dinner and then just have a night to ourselves and enjoy it," he said.