Source: Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz slated for elbow surgery

Edwin Diaz closes out the Diamondbacks to record his first save with the Dodgers. (0:24)

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, a source told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, confirming a report Monday. The expectation is that the reliever could miss around three months, a source told Gonzalez.

Los Angeles placed Diaz, 32, on the 15-day injured list Monday. The club said that he'd be back "during the second half of the season." In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Jake Eder, 27, from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

A right-handed veteran in his first season with the club, Diaz has four saves and 10 strikeouts this season, with a 10.50 ERA. On Sunday, in a loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, the veteran allowed three runs without recording an out.

Diaz spent the past seven years with the New York Mets and became a star, accumulating 144 saves while turning into a fan favorite at Citi Field. Then, he opted out of his contract in the offseason, watched as the Mets brought in a potential replacement in Devin Williams and jumped at the opportunity to join the Dodgers, who signed him to a three-year, $69 million contract.

"I think this is a really good team," Diaz said last month after securing his first save as a Dodger. "I think we've got a lot of good players here. I think if everyone stays healthy, this team has the chance to win, three-peat. Let's cross our fingers that everyone stays healthy and keeps winning baseball games."

Designated for assignment earlier this month by the Washington Nationals, Eder went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 18⅓ innings of relief for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

The Dodgers close a four-game series with the Rockies on Monday night.

The Athletic first reported Diaz's surgery.