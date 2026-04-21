Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitches twice, then exits

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WASHINGTON -- Ronald Acuna Jr. left the Atlanta Braves' game in the sixth inning after Nationals starter Jake Irvin hit him with a pitch for a second time Monday night.

The Braves were trailing 2-0 when Irvin hit Acuna with a 92 mph fastball leading off the fourth. Atlanta was down 3-2 with no outs in the sixth when Irvin hit him with a 91 mph fastball.

The second pitch appeared to hit Acuna in the left hand, and he yelled in pain. The Braves said X-rays were negative, and Acuna was day-to-day.

Acuna was in the on-deck circle when the sixth inning ended, but he didn't come out for the bottom half. Eli White replaced him in right field.

Braves starter Bryce Elder hit Daylen Lile to start the bottom of the sixth, prompting umpires to issue warnings to both dugouts.