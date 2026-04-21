Braves closer Raisel Iglesias on IL with shoulder inflammation

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Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, who has been feeling discomfort in his right shoulder since sleeping on it wrong Friday night, was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The velocity on his fastball was down a tick to 92.9 mph -- his 2024 average was 94.1 mph -- as he pitched a scoreless inning Sunday to earn the save against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After re-signing with the Braves on a one-year, $16 million deal during the offseason, Iglesias, 36, had gotten off to a quick start with five saves while pitching 8⅔ scoreless innings in which he had 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

Robert Suarez, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves this offseason after leading the National League with 36 saves for the San Diego Padres last season, will assume closer duties while Iglesias is out.

Suarez, who has served as the setup man this season, has yielded just one run in 9⅔ innings while striking out 11 and walking just one batter.

The Braves also recalled reliever Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open roster spot.