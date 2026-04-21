Twins reinstate Royce Lewis from injured list after knee sprain

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Twins reinstated third baseman Royce Lewis from the injured list on Tuesday prior to their three-game series against the New York Mets.

Lewis missed nine games with a sprain after he felt a pop in his left knee during an at-bat on April 9. He hit .222 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, 8 RBIs and an .822 OPS in 12 games before the injury. Lewis homered twice in two games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins also placed left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk on the paternity list and recalled left-handed reliever Kendry Rojas from St. Paul. Starting pitcher Mick Abel was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow on Monday.

Rojas, who is from Cuba, was acquired by the Twins last summer from the Blue Jays along with outfielder Alan Roden in a trade that sent first baseman Ty France and relief pitcher Louis Varland to Toronto. Rojas was ranked as Minnesota's ninth-best prospect entering the season by ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.