Freddie, Chelsea Freeman announce birth of fourth child

MLB Power Rankings: What's going on behind the Dodgers? (3:56)

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Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea announced on Tuesday afternoon the birth of their fourth child, London Rosemary Joy.

In March, the Freemans revealed on Instagram that their expected child would be their first girl, with the news coming in the form of their three boys each hitting a ball filled with pink dust off a tee.

"After three boys..." the post's caption read. "The moment we've been waiting for."

The couple had announced the expected arrival of the new child on Instagram a month earlier, confirming the birth would be via surrogacy.

The Freemans' post for London's birth confirms she was born Sunday, corresponding with the Los Angeles Dodgers putting Freeman on the paternity list ahead of their game that day against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers accordingly reinstated Freeman on Tuesday, with the star first baseman having missed two games.

Freeman is hitting .296 this season, with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games.