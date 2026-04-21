Phillies' Zack Wheeler set to return Saturday vs. Braves

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CHICAGO -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, out since August because of a blood clot found near his right shoulder that led to thoracic outlet surgery, will return to the struggling Philadelphia rotation Saturday in Atlanta, manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday.

Wheeler completed a five-game minor league rehab stint Sunday when he threw 77 pitches for Double-A Reading. The righty also pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the assignment.

Thomson said he didn't think Wheeler, who rejoined the Phillies in Chicago, would face significant restrictions against the Braves.

"I see him as kind of a six [innings], 90 [pitches] guy," Thomson said before the Phillies faced the Cubs. "I think he's basically at the end of spring training."

Wheeler's return could provide a much-needed boost to the Phillies, who entered Tuesday on a six-game slide that dropped them to 8-14.

"I think having Zack Wheeler on your 26-man roster makes you a better roster no matter what," Thomson said. "So when he's healthy and pitching, well he's one of, if not the best pitcher in the National League."

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Wheeler last pitched on Aug. 15, 2025, at Washington, exiting after five innings.

The right-hander finished his sixth season with the Phillies at 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA through 149⅔ innings and 24 starts. He's 113-75 with a 3.28 ERA for his career over 11 seasons with Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.