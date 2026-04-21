Cubs All-Star Matthew Boyd to return Wednesday vs. Phillies

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CHICAGO -- Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, who has missed three weeks with a biceps strain, will start Wednesday against Philadelphia, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday.

Boyd is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts this season. He was roughed up by Washington in Chicago's March 26 opener, yielding six runs in 3⅔ innings. He rebounded by allowing one earned run and striking out 10 in 5⅔ innings against the Los Angeles Angels on April 1 before going on the 15-day injured list.

Boyd was named an All-Star for the first time last season, his first with the Cubs. The 35-year-old was 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA over 31 starts and 179⅔ innings.

Counsell also said closer Daniel Palencia had an MRI that confirmed he has a mild left lat strain. The injury landed Palencia on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 14. He could resume throwing as early as later this week and pitch again in early May.

"He's responding very well right now," Counsell said before Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Palencia is 1-0 with one save and hasn't allowed a run in five innings. The 26-year-old was 1-6 with 22 saves and 2.91 ERA in 2025.

Reliever Porter Hodge underwent reconstructive right elbow surgery that included a brace on Monday, Counsell said. The timeline for his recovery is 12 to 14 months.