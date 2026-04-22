Twins troll Mets after handing N.Y. 12th straight loss

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If the New York Mets dropping their 12th straight game on Tuesday wasn't enough, the Minnesota Twins also poked fun at them after a 5-3 defeat.

The Mets used a three-run third inning to take an early lead, but the Twins tied it up in the seventh. Minnesota went ahead for good in the top of the ninth when second baseman Luke Keaschall hit an RBI single. Mets closer Devin Williams then walked the next batter, scoring a run as the bases were loaded.

The defeat marked New York's 12th in a row, its longest losing streak since August 2002. Of the previous 139 teams in the World Series era (since 1903) to have a losing streak of at least 12 games in a season, none made the postseason, according to ESPN Research.

Minnesota focused on the No. 12 in its social media post with a subtle troll, highlighting things one can get in a dozen: eggs, roses and Mets losses.

Things you can get in a dozen:

- Eggs

- Roses

- Mets losses pic.twitter.com/qACxaxYOn4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2026

New York's skid began on April 8 and carried over on a road trip to Los Angeles and Chicago. The Mets have blown a lead in six of the 12 games with two straight losses in the ninth inning or later -- Sunday's defeat came in extra innings.

Luckily for New York, it won't have to wait long for a chance to snap its streak as it faces Minnesota again on Wednesday.

However, one more loss would be 13 straight -- a baker's dozen, and not a number known for its luck.