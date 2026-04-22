Rangers' Wyatt Langford set for MRI on tight forearm

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Left fielder Wyatt Langford exited the Texas Rangers' 5-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night with right forearm stiffness.

Langford left after the fourth inning and was replaced by Ezequiel Duran.

The 24-year-old Langford told reporters after the game that he felt the tightness on a swing. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Langford was the Rangers' hottest hitter before his injury, going 7 for 14 as Texas dropped two of three in Seattle over the weekend.

He walked and stole his third base in the first inning against the Pirates, then struck out in the third.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.