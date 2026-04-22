Juan Soto returns from injury, says no pressure amid Mets' slide

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NEW YORK -- Juan Soto, as expected, was activated from the injured list Wednesday before the Mets took the field against the Minnesota Twins looking to snap their 12-game losing streak.

Soto, who has been sidelined since suffering a right calf strain on April 3, will start at designated hitter in his return and is scheduled to play left field Thursday. He did not go on a rehab assignment, instead preparing with drill work with team trainers in controlled settings.

Soto also said he didn't maintain contact with his teammates, whether it was providing encouragement or simply gauging morale, during their losing skid.

"No, not at all," Soto said bluntly. "They've been on the road most of the time, so I haven't talked to them."

Without him involved, the Mets became the worst offense in baseball. Since April 8, when the losing streak began, they have scored two or fewer runs nine times and were shut out three times.

After an 0-6 road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, the Mets returned to New York to begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday and squandered a 3-0 lead in a 5-3 loss to the Twins, including a ninth inning in which closer Devin Williams surrendered two runs without retiring a batter. The 12-game losing streak is the franchise's longest since 2002.

"There's a lot of noise, especially here in New York," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "But the one thing in life, you go through adversity."

Soto, 27, started the season 11-for-31 (.355) with a .928 OPS, seemingly picking up where he left off last season when he belted 43 home runs with 38 steals, when he injured his calf running first to third against the San Francisco Giants in the Mets' eighth game of the season.

Mendoza and Soto insisted the team's dismal play did not impact the decision to reinstate him from the injured list Wednesday, but Mendoza also said Soto's workload will be "fluid" and will include days off. Soto said he is 100% and the plan all along was to return around this time.

Juan Soto was batting .355 (11-for-31) with a .928 OPS when he strained his right calf in the Mets' eighth game of the season. AP Photo/Tony Avelar

"The plan is for him to be the DH today, playing the outfield tomorrow, and then reassess, see where we're at," Mendoza said. "We need to be flexible, and we have to stay on top of things with him. If we see that there's couple of games -- two, three games -- where there's a lot of running, getting on base, going first to third, first to home, second to home, in the outfield, then we will have to adjust. And hopefully that's the case. That means he's on base and we're scoring a lot of runs."

Soto will bat second Wednesday between Bo Bichette and Luis Robert Jr. on Wednesday with Francisco Lindor, who clubbed his first home run of the year Tuesday, in the four-hole for the first time this season. The Mets hope Soto's presence and grind-the-pitcher-down approach will have a trickle-down effect on the lineup. They also understand Soto, though one of the best hitters on the planet, is just one man.

"To be able to put his name in there It just gives you a different look," Mendoza said. "But, again, it's going to take all of us to get out of this."

Getting out of this with a postseason berth will require making history. No team has ever reached the postseason after going through a 12-game losing streak. The Mets, with a $380 million payroll and playoff expectations entering the season, seek to become the first with their $765-million cornerstone in the lineup.

"I don't think there's going to be any pressure," Soto said. "Just gonna be myself and be out there and definitely help as much as I can to get out of this and put the team in the right spot again."