Rangers' Wyatt Langford to IL with flexor strain in forearm

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is going on the injured list with a Grade 1 flexor strain after exiting his last game because of right forearm tightness.

Manager Skip Schumaker said before Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh that Langford was being placed on the 10-day injured list, and that the Rangers don't expect him to miss any more time than that.

Langford, who had an MRI on Wednesday, is hitting .238 with one homer and four RBIs through 20 games. Before coming out of Tuesday's night's 5-1 win over the Pirates, when he felt tightness on a swing, Langford had a five-game hitting streak when he hit .435 (10 for 23).

Outfielder Alejandro Osuna was being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.