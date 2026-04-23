Mets' Francisco Lindor exits game with left calf tightness

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NEW YORK -- The blows keep on coming for the reeling Mets, losers of 12 straight games.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with left calf tightness after scoring from first base in the fourth inning to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Lindor grimaced and labored running around the bases on Francisco Alvarez's double to the right-center gap. He slid feet first into home plate, just beating the relay throw, and stayed on the ground for an extra moment before going into the Mets' dugout.

Lindor departed the game after going 2-for-2 with an RBI. The veteran delivered a two-out, RBI infield hit in the first inning and a single to left field in the fourth frame. He clubbed a three-run home run in the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Bo Bichette, the Toronto Blue Jays' starting shortstop for seven seasons before joining the Mets, moved from third base to replace Lindor at shortstop. It is his first appearance there this season. Brett Baty replaced Lindor in the lineup, batting fourth, to play third base.

Lindor, 32, has appeared in every game for the Mets this season after missing most of spring training with a fractured left hamate bone. Lindor has not been on the injured list since straining his right oblique in July 2021.

Lindor's exit comes on the night Juan Soto returned from a right calf strain after missing 15 games. The Mets went 3-12 without Soto and haven't won a game since April 7.