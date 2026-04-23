White Sox's Murakami homers in 5th straight to tie rookie record

Munetaka Murakami goes deep for a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (0:32)

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PHOENIX -- Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami tied a Major League Baseball rookie record by homering in his fifth straight game, crushing a 451-foot shot to right-center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his 10th homer of the season.

He is the 13th MLB rookie since at least 1900 to go deep in five straight, according to ESPN Research. The Japanese first baseman also tied the team's franchise record, a mark shared by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983).

Murakami's two-run homer came off Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson in the seventh, cutting Arizona's lead to 10-7. The Diamondbacks went on to win 11-7.

Murakami's 10 homers, eight coming on the road, are second in the big leagues behind Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who has 11. They also are the most in MLB history by a Japanese-born player in his first 24 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.