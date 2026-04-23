Phillies' Bryce Harper miffed by losing streak; Taijuan Walker cut

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CHICAGO -- Bryce Harper is as miffed as anyone about the Philadelphia Phillies' eight-game losing streak, saying "we got to get through it."

The Phillies have totaled just 16 runs during the skid and have been outscored 19-7 over the past three games against the Chicago Cubs entering Thursday's series finale.

"I can't remember something like this in my career," Harper said Thursday morning. "We got to get through it. Obviously, we don't want to be where we are right now. I think you could probably tell me better if we have been through this, or other teams that I've played with have been through this, but I know teams that have been through this and been through the mud a little bit and still climbed out of it. Yeah, we got to do it."

The Phillies also released veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker on Thursday, one day after he gave up four earned runs in four innings against the Cubs. His 9.13 ERA sealed his fate as he was in the final year of a four-year, $72 million deal.

"Just all performance-based," manager Rob Thomson said of Walker's release. "This guy always took the ball, never refused it, always answered the questions after the game, took down some innings for us when our bullpen was short. This guy's a pro, and I'm going to miss him, to tell you the truth."

Added Harper: "He's definitely one of the better guys that I've ever been around in the game, just teammate-wise. So it's always tough seeing guys lose their job and get sent home."

Thomson didn't view the move as a wake-up call to his veteran locker room, saying "I think they know that already" as it pertains to the situation the team is facing. The clubhouse vibe seemed normal Thursday morning as the team prepared for its game against the Cubs.

Philadelphia, which won the National League East by 13 games last season, is already 8½ games behind the Atlanta Braves this year.

Harper was asked if the team needs to quickly turn the page on any negative thoughts after the release of a popular player combined with the longest current losing streak in the majors.

"I think people should feel what it feels like," Harper said. "Obviously, you don't want to just sit here and just say, 'Oh, hey, let's turn the page immediately.' You got to know what it feels like and get through it. You got to get through the mud sometimes and weather the storm a little bit."

The Phillies recalled pitcher Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday while optioning right-hander Alan Rangel. The team did not call up a replacement for Walker yet.