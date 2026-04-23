Mets' Francisco Lindor placed on injured list with calf strain

Francisco Lindor reaches on an infield single as the Mets score their first run of the game. (0:27)

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One day after ending their 12-game losing streak, the New York Mets suffered another loss as star shortstop Francisco Lindor went on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

Lindor left Wednesday's game after scoring a run in the fourth inning of a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins and underwent an MRI on Thursday morning. It is Lindor's first stint on the injured list in nearly five years.

When asked how long Lindor would be out, manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that the team has "multiple people" looking at the MRI and that Lindor is "going to be down for quite a bit."

Lindor was injured running from first to home on Francisco Alvarez's double to the right-center gap. The five-time All-Star grimaced and labored as he moved around the bases, unable to shift into top gear, which made for a close play at the plate. He slid feetfirst, just beating the relay throw, and stayed on the ground for an extra moment before going into the Mets' dugout, then didn't emerge for the fifth inning.

Francisco Lindor suffered a left calf strain while running from first to home during Wednesday's game. Manager Carlos Mendoza on Thursday said the injury was not the same as Juan Soto's calf strain and that Lindor will "be down for quite a bit." Frank Franklin II/AP

Slugger Juan Soto played his first game Wednesday night since suffering a similar injury -- to his right calf -- on April 3.

Mendoza on Thursday said that "we're not dealing with the same thing here" and that Lindor's injury is worse than the "best-case scenario" they got with Soto.

Lindor, 32, has appeared in every game for the Mets this season after sitting out most of spring training because of a fractured left hamate bone in his hand. He has played through a variety of different ailments in recent seasons, including lower back soreness in 2024 and a broken right pinkie toe last season. He has not been on the injured list since straining his right oblique in July 2021.

He is hitting .226 with two home runs and five RBIs this season.

The Mets moved Bo Bichette from third base to shortstop following Lindor's injury, but Mendoza declined to declare Bichette his starting shortstop should Lindor be placed on the injured list. Bichette was the Toronto Blue Jays' starting shortstop for seven seasons before joining the Mets (8-16).

The Mets recalled infielder Ronny Mauricio and right-hander Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, while right-hander Austin Warren was sent down.

"I wouldn't hesitate if we need to play Bo there," Mendoza said Wednesday. "But I'm pretty sure we'll bring someone in here that's capable of playing the position as well."

ESPN's Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.