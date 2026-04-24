Yankees ace Gerrit Cole sharp in 2nd rehab start in minors

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FISHKILL, N.Y. -- New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw 4 1/3 innings for his second straight minor league injury rehabilitation start, allowing two runs and five hits for the Class A Hudson Valley Renegades against the New York Mets' Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night in the South Atlantic League.

The 35-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked none while throwing 42 of 52 pitches for strikes. He allowed a fourth-inning homer to Corey Collins and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly to Diego Mosquera following Yohairo Cuevas' leadoff double.

Hudson Valley was leading 3-2 when Cole left the game and went on to win it 10-2.

In Cole's first rehab outing last Friday, he gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings while throwing 44 pitches for Double-A Somerset against Reading. He allowed three hits, including a two-run homer, and one walk while striking out three.

Cole is returning from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11 last year that sidelined him for 2025. His last official outing was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30.

Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make his first rehab start Friday against Brooklyn. The 33-year-old left-hander is recovering from surgery on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He was slowed this spring by a tight right hamstring.