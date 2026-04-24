Braves' Michael Harris II (quad tightness) scratched from lineup

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ATLANTA -- Center fielder Michael Harris II was scratched from the Atlanta Braves lineup Friday night for the opener of a weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies because of left quad tightness.

Harris left the previous day's victory at Washington in the seventh inning, and the Braves decided to give him another day off to make sure there is no long-term impact.

He is off to a blistering start for the first-place Braves, hitting .318 with six homers, 16 RBIs and a .920 OPS.

Manager Walt Weiss described Harris as day-to-day and said he doesn't expect him to go on the injured list. Eli White got the start in center field against the Phillies.

In other injury news, Weiss said he doesn't anticipate closer Raisel Iglesias having a lengthy stint on the IL. The right-hander was shut down Tuesday for at least 15 days because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Iglesias has not allowed a run in 8⅔ innings, recording five saves. Robert Suarez is filling in as the closer.