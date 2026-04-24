Astros' Imai throws 2nd bullpen session, set for rehab outing

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Astros rookie pitcher Tatsuya Imai threw his second bullpen session in his return from the injured list and will go on a rehabilitation assignment, manager Joe Espada said.

The Japanese right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on April 12 with right arm fatigue.

"Imai threw his bullpen," Espada said. "He feels good. The next step for him will be a rehab outing. That's good news."

Espada said Imai will start with one rehab assignment and go from there. Imai threw his first bullpen session since going on the injured list on Monday.

Espada said Imai has looked good in the bullpen sessions.

"It looks like the strength in the arm is back," the manager said. "We want to give him a rehab outing and see and go from there."

Imai signed a three-year, $54 million contract in the offseason after pitching for the Seibu Lions in Japan last season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA with 11 walks and 13 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings over three starts this season.