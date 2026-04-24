Reds scratch DH Eugenio Suárez vs Tigers due to back issue

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez was scratched from the lineup for Friday night's series opener with the Detroit Tigers due to a back issue.

The Reds did not release details on the nature or seriousness of the issue with Suárez.

Suárez, who signed a one-year, $15 million free-agent contract with the Reds in February, is batting .231 with three homers, three doubles and 11 RBI in 25 games.

Nathaniel Lowe replaced Suárez as DH on Friday and batted sixth.

Suárez's return to Cincinnati was expected to add some punch to the middle of the Reds' order along with rookie Sal Stewart and shortstop Elly De La Cruz.