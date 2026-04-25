Blue Jays OF Nathan Lukes exits with sore left hamstring

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TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes exited Friday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland in the first inning because of a sore left hamstring.

Lukes doubled to right field to lead off the first against Cleveland's Gavin Williams, but walked off the field following a brief discussion with the trainer and manager John Schneider.

Davis Schneider replaced Lukes, who came in batting .235 with no homers and eight RBI. Davis Schneider went to left field and Jesús Sánchez moved from left to right.

The double was the 11th hit in seven games for Lukes, who had previously been struggling with dizziness and vision problems caused by vertigo. He started the season 2-for-31 and was hitless in 23 at-bats in April before a recent surge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.