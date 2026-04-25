Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (right leg) exits in 6th at Astros

HOUSTON -- Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton left New York's 12-4 win over the Houston Astros on Friday in the sixth inning because of tightness in his right lower leg.

Stanton hit an RBI single in the sixth but left shortly after when he was unable to score from second on a single by J.C. Escarra to the left-field wall. Stanton rounded third on the hit but held up.

After talking to the trainer, Stanton exited and was replaced by Randal Grichuk.

Stanton is hitting .256 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.