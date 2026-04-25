Brandon Phillips signs 1-day contract with Reds to retire

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CINCINNATI -- The Reds signed Brandon Phillips to a ceremonial one-day contract Saturday to ensure the four-time Gold Glove Award winner would retire with the team.

"It was a dream come true," Phillips said. "For me to officially retire, this was the only place I wanted to do it. For this to really happen, this is where I wanted to be. This is my home."

Phillips, 44, who also was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame on Saturday, spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, where he earned three National League All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger Award while winning two NL Central Division titles and making three playoff appearances.

"He brought a style and personality that Reds fans absolutely loved," Reds CEO Phil Castellini said. "He was a cornerstone of our club and one of the most dynamic players in the game. The connection he built with this city was real, and retiring him as a Red is our chance to honor that unforgettable relationship."

Phillips, known for his numerous highlight-reel plays at second, signed the contract during a public event at Great American Ball Park prior to the Reds hosting the Detroit Tigers.

He played 17 seasons for the Cleveland Guardians, Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and the 2018 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox. After four subpar years in Cleveland, Phillips was traded to the Reds on April 7, 2006, in exchange for a player to be named: right-hander Jeff Stevens.

"They gave me the opportunity to really be myself," Phillips said of the Reds. "That's all I really needed to know as a young player. When an organization really believes in you as a player ... it felt good."

Also inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame this weekend were pitcher Aaron Harang, outfielder Reggie Sanders and manager Lou Piniella, who led Cincinnati to the 1990 World Series championship.