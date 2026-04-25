Red Sox use 10-run ninth to top Orioles, snap 4-game skid

The Red Sox score 10 of their 17 runs in the ninth inning in a win over the Orioles. (0:54)

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BALTIMORE -- Andruw Monasterio hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Willson Contreras added a three-run homer and Caleb Durbin a two-run shot in the frame against Orioles outfielder Weston Wilson, after Monasterio's drive had helped to chase reliever Keegan Akin in his season debut.

When the ninth was finally over, Boston had scored more runs in one inning than it had managed in its first 26 games.

The late power show came after Orioles starter Trevor Rogers (2-3) allowed three runs in 1⅔ innings, throwing 47 of his 62 pitches in the second. It continued a three-start stretch in which his ERA has ballooned from 1.89 to 4.75.

Garrett Crochet (3-3) struck out seven over six shutout innings, the first four coming while the game was still competitive.

Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin hits a two-run home run during Boston's 10-run ninth inning at Baltimore on Saturday. Daniel Kucin Jr./Imagn Images

Two starts after the ugliest outing of his Red Sox career -- an 11-run performance over 1⅔ innings at Minnesota -- Crochet looked every bit the ace Boston traded for in December 2024 and signed to a $170 million, six-year extension in March 2025.

He allowed three hits, walked two and threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA about 1½ runs to 6.30. It was his first scoreless outing since six clean frames on opening day in Cincinnati.

Contreras finished with five RBIs and Durbin had three, Monasterio and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, and Kolton Wong clubbed a three-run double in the fifth off Albert Suarez.