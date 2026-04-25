Red Sox fire manager Alex Cora amid huge coaching shakeup

The Red Sox score 10 of their 17 runs in the ninth inning in a win over the Orioles. (0:54)

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The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora amid massive changes to the coaching staff following a 10-17 start to the season.

Boston also fired hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramon Vazquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin. Game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek has been "reassigned to a new role within the organization," according to a statement from the team.

Chad Tracy, who has served as manager of the club's Triple-A team in Worcester since 2022, will take over from Cora in the interim.

Cora, 50, was in his eighth season with Boston and finishes with a record of 619-541. He guided the Red Sox to a World Series championship in his first season with the team in 2018.

"Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement Saturday. "He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

"I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

The news came following a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday that snapped a four-game losing streak -- including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park by the archrival New York Yankees.