Stanton (calf) sits out Saturday's game as Yankees mull IL stint

HOUSTON -- New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was not in the starting lineup Saturday night against Houston after exiting Friday's win over the Astros because of right calf tightness.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it's possible Stanton will be placed on the injured list.

"We're going to give it the day and kind of see how treatments go," Boone said. "I do think he got it in time to hopefully not do anything serious to it, so whether that turns into a day-to-day situation or a short IL stint, we'll see."

Stanton said he felt tightness in his calf while running between first and second base in the sixth inning Friday night. He was removed from the game after he was unable to score from second on a single to the left-field wall by J.C. Escarra.

Stanton didn't undergo any tests after the game, and he said his calf felt better Saturday.

The five-time All-Star is hitting .256 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

Stanton has been plagued by injuries and hasn't played a full season since 2018, his first with the Yankees. He has been out of the lineup due to injuries to his elbows (2025), left hamstring (2020, 2023 and 2024), left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle and left Achilles (2022) over the last six seasons.

The Yankees entered Saturday on a seven-game winning streak, and they had the best record in the American League.

In other news, New York placed reliever Angel Chivilli on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 23, with right shoulder discomfort.

"The last day in Boston when he was putting his shirt on, he kind of felt his shoulder was bothering him, so he's been getting treatment the last couple of days," Boone said. "He tried to throw today to see [if it felt better]. Wasn't great."

In a corresponding move, left-hander Ryan Weathers was reinstated from the paternity list to start Saturday night against the Astros.

Boone said Chivilli will "probably" head back to New York for testing. The Yankees are in the middle of a nine-game trip.

Chivilli was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a January trade and has appeared in two games with the Yankees, allowing one run over 2 1/3 innings.