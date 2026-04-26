Athletics activate Brent Rooker after All-Star missed 14 games

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Athletics activated Brent Rooker off the 10-day injured list Sunday and put the two-time All-Star in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter against Texas after he missed 14 games with a right oblique strain.

Rooker was injured fouling off a changeup in a 1-0 victory at the New York Yankees on April 9. The 31-year-old's absence ended a streak of 213 consecutive games played.

The Athletics designated infielder Andy Ibáñez for assignment to make room for Rooker on the roster.

Rooker was hitting .146 (6 for 41) with two home runs, six walks and eight RBI before the injury.

Last season, he hit .262 with 30 homers and 89 RBI and earned his second All-Star selection. He also took part in the Home Run Derby.

Ibáñez was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and made the opening day roster. He was 2 for 17 in 11 games. The A's have seven days to trade, waive or send the 33-year-old to the minor leagues.