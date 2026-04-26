Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (calf) sits for 2nd straight day

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was not in the starting lineup for the second straight day Sunday against Houston after exiting Friday's win over the Astros with right calf tightness.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said a decision on whether Stanton will need a stint on the injured list should be made in time for Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers.

"I know yesterday he felt like it improved," Boone said. "I think he also feels like he got in front of it a little bit, so we'll see how it unfolds today."

Stanton said he felt tightness in his calf while running the bases in the sixth inning Friday night. He was removed from the game after he was unable to score from second on a single to the left-field wall by J.C. Escarra.

The five-time All-Star is hitting .256 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

Stanton has been plagued by injuries and hasn't played a full season since 2018, his first with the Yankees. He has been out of the lineup because of injuries to his elbows (2025), left hamstring (2020, 2023 and 2024), left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle and left Achilles (2022) over the past six seasons.