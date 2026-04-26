Nationals put reliever Clayton Beeter on IL with sore forearm

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CHICAGO -- The Washington Nationals on Sunday placed Clayton Beeter, who has served as the occasional closer this season, on the injured list with right forearm soreness.

The move is retroactive to April 23.

Beeter, 27, has two saves this season, tying him for the team lead, and posted a 3.48 ERA over 10 appearances. The two saves match his career total entering this season.

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Beeter, who will have imaging done, felt the soreness while warming up earlier in the week.

"It's just been cranky for a little bit now," Butera said. "I don't think it's something we're really concerned with at this point but wanted to get some imaging on it."

In corresponding moves, the Nationals recalled right-handers Andre Granillo and Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Rochester. First baseman Andres Chaparro was optioned to Rochester on Saturday.

Among beneficiaries of recent bullpen juggling around the majors appear to be the big league members of the Varland family -- brothers Gus (Nationals) and Louis (Blue Jays).

Earlier this week, Toronto announced that it was moving to a bullpen-by-committee approach because of the struggles by closer Jeff Hoffman, a decision that elevates Louis into a role with more save opportunities. He saved Toronto's 5-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Now, in Washington, Beeter's injury could mean more save chances for Gus, the Nationals' co-leader in saves and owner of a 3.48 ERA over 11 appearances.

"Gus has done a good job," Butera said. "I think we have a few different options in terms of just whatever the matchups might end up being, whether it's the eighth or ninth. We'll just kind of do it by committee at this point."