Sources: Yankees calling up OF Jasson Domínguez

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees are calling up outfielder Jasson Domínguez, a former top prospect and regular contributor last season, from Triple A, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Domínguez will replace right-hander Luis Gil on the roster, according to a source. The Yankees optioned Gil, who had a 6.05 ERA in four starts, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday after he scuffled in his start against the Houston Astros. Their schedule allows them to move forward with a four-man rotation until May 5.

Domínguez gives the Yankees another bat with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton slowed by right calf tightness that surfaced in Friday's win over the Astros.

Domínguez, 23, spent the entire 2025 season in the majors. At the plate, the switch-hitter batted .257 with 10 home runs, 23 steals, and a .719 OPS in 123 games. He was significantly better against right-handed pitchers (.768 OPS in 325 plate appearances) than against lefties (.569 OPS in 104 plate appearances).

His struggles against southpaws and his poor defense in left field prompted the Yankees to carry Randal Grichuk as their fourth outfielder out of spring training to occasionally play against left-handed pitchers.

Domínguez batted .326 with three home runs, eight steals, and an .893 OPS in 24 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre through Sunday. He entered Sunday 4-for-13 with a home run and three doubles in 15 plate appearances batting left-handed this season.

He started 17 games in left field, four in center field, and one as the designated hitter. He's been charged with an error in center field and two errors in left.

Stanton's status -- whether he lands on the injured list or is given more time to recover while on the roster -- could give Domínguez a spot in the starting lineup immediately.

The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Baseball reporter Francys Romero was first to report Domínguez's call-up.