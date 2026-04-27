Rockies tap into Empire State building troll after Mets sweep

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The Colorado Rockies completed a road sweep against the New York Mets and had plenty to say on social media.

On Sunday, the Rockies shut out the Mets 3-0 at Citi Field, marking Colorado's first sweep against New York since 2018, according to ESPN Research.

The sweep also marks the fourth time this season -- and most in MLB -- the Mets have been swept, with the other three coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and the Athletics.

Rockies' starting pitcher Chase Dollander gave up only five hits in seven innings in his first start of the season. Slugger Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer in the third inning to go with Troy Johnston's home run in the first.

The loss marks the Mets' 15th in their past 17 games.

Colorado made a suggestion to light up New York City's Empire State Building to the Rockies' purple team colors in honor of the sweep.

In the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, Mets third baseman Brett Baty was at the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning. Plate umpire Ryan Blakney called ball four, prompting Baty to drop his bat and head to first, until Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan called for an appeal.

The automated ball-strike system reversed the call to a third strike for the final out of the inning.

As for the Mets, the hope the sweep won't sting for too long, as they'll have a shot to redeem themselves at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.