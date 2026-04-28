MLB 2026 April All-Stars -- and biggest early disappointments

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We're a month into the 2026 baseball season: Has anything happened yet? Oh, yes, my friends, a lot has happened.

The New York Mets lost 12 games in a row. The Philadelphia Phillies tried to match that and lost 10 in a row. The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff after their own bad start, prompting shortstop Trevor Story to wonder "what the true direction of the franchise is."

And those were supposed to be three of the good teams this year.

Meanwhile, we saw a starting pitcher post one of the best months of April ever, there is a relief pitcher who might never give up a run, Mike Trout looks 10 years younger, and a Japanese slugger is on pace for 64 home runs -- and his name is not Shohei Ohtani.

Only two of those four players made our list of April All-Stars. Let's pick an All-Star at each position along with one player to watch and an early disappointment.

Catcher

All-Star: Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

Baldwin is following up his 2025 Rookie of the Year campaign with a big start to 2026, looking like he's going to make many All-Star appearances as an elite left-handed-hitting catcher bat. He can really turn on a fastball, and while he chases pitches out of the zone, he does possess above-average contact ability and will take some walks. We're already seeing some adjustments from last season, with him hitting the ball in the air more often, suggesting he should soar past 2025's total of 19 home runs.

Player to watch: Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Rushing was a top prospect but had a difficult rookie season in 2025 as the backup catcher, hitting .204/.258/.324. He's back in that role but has exploded out of the gate with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in his first 13 games. The problem will be getting him enough playing time. Primary catcher Will Smith has made the past three All-Star teams and Dodgers pitchers like throwing to him. Rushing started one game at first base, but that was when Freddie Freeman missed two games on paternity leave, and Freeman otherwise plays every day. Shohei Ohtani obviously has the DH spot locked up. Rushing played a little left field in the minors, but the Dodgers haven't tried him there in the majors.

Disappointment: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

This is mostly in relation to Raleigh's own impossible standard from last season. Like most of the Seattle lineup, he struggled the first few weeks, hitting .145 through his first 18 games. But it looks like he has found his groove, hitting five home runs in his past seven games and climbing his average over .200. He probably won't hit 60 again, but I'll stick with my preseason prediction of 47.

First base

All-Star: Ben Rice, New York Yankees

Is first base making a comeback? Earlier this year, I researched productivity at each position going back to 1977 and first base hit a low relative to the overall league OPS in 2024. It was a little better in 2025 but still historically low. In 2026, we have a group of first basemen off to great starts. Matt Olson looks locked in like he was in 2023 when he hit 54 home runs, Munetaka Murakami leads MLB with 12 home runs, and Nick Kurtz is finally clicking (and has a .424 OBP despite a "slow" start).

But Rice has been the best of the bunch, hitting .322/.447/.744 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. He was a great find by Yankees scout Matt Hyde, who Buster Olney had on his podcast recently, since Rice barely played in college at Dartmouth. He batted just 81 times as a freshman and hit one home run. His sophomore season was wiped out by COVID-19. The Ivy League didn't have a baseball season in 2021, Rice's draft year. But Hyde had seen Rice in a college summer league and saw his power on display in a home run derby, and the Yankees drafted him in the 12th round in 2021.

Player to watch: Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

The 22-year-old rookie already looks like he's going to become one of the top hitters in the majors for the next decade. He has a knack for barreling up the baseball, has above-average plate discipline and contact rates and has plenty of opposite-field power, with six of his nine home runs going out to right-center field. He also has those innate baseball instincts; despite below-average speed, he's 7-for-7 stealing bases. Joey Votto patrolled first base for 16 years in Cincinnati. Let's hope Stewart is on his way to becoming another Cincinnati icon.

Disappointment: Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants

Devers has started more games at first base than DH, so we'll list him here -- but his defense is, well, concerning enough that he'll likely end up with more time at DH. That's not the biggest problem, though: He's hitting .216/.256/.306 with 36 strikeouts to just six walks. Last year, he drew 112 walks, nearly doubling his previous career high. This season, he's on pace for 35. He has also had trouble catching up to fastballs. It's like he has forgotten how to hit.

Second base

Nico Hoerner has been one of the most valuable position players of the early season. Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

All-Star: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

There's a reason the Cubs gave him a six-year, $141 million extension. Hoerner is about as valuable a player as you can be while topping out at 10 home runs in a season. He was worth 6.2 WAR last season and his offense has ticked upward so far in 2026. He's tied for the MLB lead in Baseball-Reference WAR among position players.

Player to watch: Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins

Edwards carries a similar contact-over-power profile as Hoerner and his .343 batting average ranked second in the majors at the start of this week. He's hitting the ball much harder so far, with his average exit velocity up from 86.8 mph to 90.2 -- without losing any of his contact skills. He hit over .300 into mid-August last year before tailing off to .283 and hit .328 in 70 games in 2024, so this isn't coming completely out of nowhere.

Disappointment: Marcus Semien, New York Mets

Warning: Semien might not be the only Mets player on this list of April disappointments. The 12-game losing streak was bad enough, but scoring one run in a doubleheader loss to the Rockies on Sunday was brutal. Semien was worth 3.3 WAR last season, and the Mets were hoping for something close to that when they acquired him for Brandon Nimmo this past offseason, but Semien's power erosion continues. He had 73 extra-base hits in the Rangers' World Series win in 2023, but is on pace for 35 this season.

Third base

All-Star: Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

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The 21-year-old rookie has split his time between third base and shortstop, but we'll list him as a third baseman here to get him a well-deserved spot as an April All-Star. His bat-to-ball skills and swing decisions are already those of a wily vet, allowing him to hit for a high average even without big exit velocity. He's hitting .330 and he could win the batting title as a rookie. Since 1900, only Tony Oliva in 1964 (.323) and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 (.350) have done that. McGonigle is tied with Hoerner for the MLB lead in position player WAR with 2.0, although his Statcast defensive metrics are much worse than the ones used at Baseball-Reference.

Player to watch: Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

He hit 45 home runs last season, so consider this confirmation that he's going to hit 45 again ... or 50 ... or more. His average launch angle is up from 10.7 degrees to 15.0, which should lead to more home runs -- assuming pitchers don't just start walking him (that's happening too, as Caminero is seeing fewer pitches in the strike zone).

Disappointment: Bo Bichette, New York Mets

For $42 million, the Mets expected a lot more than an occasional single. Bichette is hitting .233/.268/.302 and he has looked that bad. He's not running well at all, not barreling up anything and pounding everything into the ground. He's also struggling against four-seam fastballs, hitting .148. It looks like there's some bad luck cooked into his low average, but this could end up turning into one of the major blunders of the offseason.

Shortstop

All-Star: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

He's back! De La Cruz went into a shocking home run slump last season, hitting one home run over a 74-game stretch over the summer. The Reds said in the offseason that he played through a quad strain in the second half, so that helps explain the power output. Remember: He's still just 24 years old, with two full seasons in the majors under his belt. He's just entering his prime. With nine home runs and six stolen bases so far, a 40/40 season could be in play.

Player to watch: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

His development has been fascinating to watch, from a speedster rushed to the majors who got the bat knocked out of his hands as a rookie to a player who might be on his way to a 30-homer season. Abrams is not really a shortstop, but the way he's hitting, he could become somebody's second baseman at the trade deadline if the Nationals decide to deal him.

Disappointment: Take your pick

It has been a strange start for many of the usual star shortstops. Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts were both struggling and are now on the injured list. Bobby Witt Jr. has been hitting for average and getting on base but just hit his first home run of the season Sunday. Gunnar Henderson is hitting home runs but not doing much else with a .280 OBP. Trea Turner has a .658 OPS.

Left field

Riley Greene is getting on base more often in 2026. Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

All-Star: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

There isn't really a standout in left field so far, so we'll go with Greene, hitting .301/.400/.466. He hit 36 home runs last year but struck out 201 times and posted an .806 OPS. This version of Greene is preferable and more valuable, even with fewer home runs, since he's getting on base more often. He won't maintain a .531 OBP against left-handers all season, but it will be interesting to see if he can maintain the improved walk and strikeout rates.

Player to watch: Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay Rays

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He's more fun than he is valuable, a unicorn in a league where it's too often home run or bust. Simpson slaps the ball on the ground, rarely striking out, rarely drawing and rarely hitting anything besides a single (his only extra-base hits are two triples). His defense looks much improved, so that will keep him in the lineup, but he really does need to hit around .300 to have much value on offense given the complete lack of power.

Disappointment: Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Was the hype too much, too soon? Perhaps, but all the indicators pointed to a superstar hitter in the making. I still think he'll get there, but the back issue that caused him to miss three games last week is a concern.

Center field

All-Star: Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

With apologies to Trout and his nine home runs, the nod goes to Pages, who's hitting .327/.374/.538 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and excellent defense. Just what the Dodgers need: another star in the lineup.

Player to watch: Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Cruz struggled in 2025. This season's Opening Day looked more of the same, when he lost two fly balls in the sun and ruined Paul Skenes' ERA. After getting benched in the second game, Cruz bounced back, and his strong start at the plate has keyed Pittsburgh's early-season success. He's still a mishmash of extremes, though: He's not really a center fielder, and he strikes out too much, but when he connects just right, it's a beautiful thing.

Disappointment: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

If you noticed PCA's struggles in the second half last season, his low output so far -- .241 average, one home run -- isn't a big surprise. Only Ezequiel Tovar has chased more often outside the strike zone, and pitchers have exploited that aggressiveness. PCA had 59 barrels last season, which helped him produce 31 home runs despite not possessing huge raw power, but he has barreled up just four balls in 2026. His defense still gives him a high floor of value, but let's hope he rediscovers that first-half magic of last season.

Right field

All-Star: James Wood, Washington Nationals

When Wood gets in the zone, he's scary good: After a slow start, he hit .333 with nine home runs in an 18-game stretch. Similar to De La Cruz and Cruz, two other towering hitters with big swings, Wood will whiff a ton, but he has the best overall approach of the three. He hit like this in the first half of last season before fading during the final two months. Let's see him do this for six months and hit 40-something home runs.

Player to watch: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

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Reasons to believe: (1) He doesn't turn 24 until May 22; (2) The raw power has always been there, and his eight home runs include blasts of 429, 432 and 459 feet; (3) He is getting the ball in the air more often; (4) You can buy into the overall athleticism (99th percentile arm strength, 93rd percentile speed); (5) He knows he will be in the lineup all season.

Disappointment: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

No home runs? At least this one is easy to explain. Tatis is hitting everything on the ground. He has the best hard-hit rate in the majors at 66.7%, just ahead of Rice and Wood, but his average launch angle ranks 176th out of 180 qualified players.

Designated hitter

All-Star: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Healthy again, Alvarez has been the best hitter in the majors, leading all players in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage (and second in home runs). Not that the Astros would begin a rebuild, but imagine the potential return if they considered trading him.

Player to watch: Moises Ballesteros, Chicago Cubs

It's only 69 plate appearances, but he's hitting .387 with a 1.144 OPS. Maybe it's time for manager Craig Counsell to pencil his name in as the DH every game and let Ballesteros ride.

Disappointment: Nick Castellanos, San Diego Padres/Marcell Ozuna, Pittsburgh Pirates

Did I think either of these signings would work out? No. Did I think they'd be this bad? No. Both teams will be in search of a DH to fill the void.

Starting pitcher

Jose Soriano has had one of the best months ever for a starting pitcher. William Liang-Imagn Images

All-Star: Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels

Soriano is the easy choice. He's 5-0 in six starts with a 0.24 ERA and .143 batting average allowed -- and just one run allowed, on a home run. It's not just one of the best Aprils of all time; it's one of the best months for a starting pitcher. Possessing a powerful right arm, Soriano's command was always shaky, and though that has improved, the big change has been mixing in a four-seam fastball along with his sinker. Last year, he threw his four-seamer just 8.6% of the time; this year, it's up to 23.6%. That has made his sinker more effective, as hitters have had trouble adjusting to the two different fastballs.

Player to watch: Parker Messick, Cleveland Guardians

The rookie left-hander impressed in a seven-start stint at the end of 2025 and is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA through his first six outings of 2026. He's fun to watch because he doesn't blow batters away with a big fastball, instead relying on a six-pitch mix, throwing each at least 10% of the time. The changeup is his big swing-and-miss pitch. Score another one for the Cleveland pitching development program.

Disappointment: Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sasaki has been wild and hittable, leading to an unsightly 1.809 WHIP. He has allowed 13 walks, 28 hits and seven home runs in just 22⅔ innings. The splitter can still be an effective wipeout pitch, but the problem is getting to it in a strikeout count: Though Sasaki throws plenty hard, averaging 97 mph on his fastball, it's straight and doesn't miss bats. Batters are 17-for-43 (.395) with five home runs against it. He's in the rotation for now, and he needs the innings to work on his repertoire, but maybe those innings need to come in Triple-A.

Relief pitcher

All-Star: Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

On Monday night, Miller finally gave up a run. His scoreless streak, which dated back to last season (including the postseason), ended at 37⅔ innings. Entering Monday's appearance, he had allowed seven hits in that span -- an .061 average allowed -- and fanned 60% of the batters he faced. Absolutely incredible.

Player to watch: Louis Varland, Toronto Blue Jays

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Last we saw Varland, he pitched in 15 of Toronto's 18 playoff games. Now, he's taking over as the closer after Jeff Hoffman lost the job. Varland has 23 strikeouts and just four walks in 15 innings, but Hoffman was striking out a lot of batters as well. The key for Varland is keeping the ball in the park. He has done that so far in 2026.

Disappointment: Devin Williams, New York Mets

Williams had a 4.79 ERA last season for the Yankees, but his peripheral numbers were still excellent, prompting the Mets to give him a three-year, $51 contract to replace Edwin Diaz as the closer when Diaz later signed with the Dodgers. This year, Williams has a 9.00 ERA, and his peripheral numbers are messier than a Queens auto body shop. He has allowed 14 hits and six walks in eight innings for a .465 OBP allowed.