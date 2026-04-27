Blue Jays put Max Scherzer (forearm, ankle) on 15-day IL

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TORONTO -- Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was put on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday because of right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation.

A 41-year-old right-hander, Scherzer is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA in five starts.

Toronto made the IL move retroactive to Saturday and recalled right-hander Chase Lee from Triple-A Buffalo.

Scherzer, who started Game 7 of last year's World Series, remained with the Blue Jays by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn $10 million in performance bonuses for innings starting with 65.

He allowed seven runs and six hits, including three home runs, in 2⅓ innings during an 8-6 loss to Cleveland on Friday. It was the third time this season Scherzer failed to complete three innings.

He left an April 6 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of forearm pain, then allowed eight runs and five hits in 2⅓ innings in an April 12 defeat to Minnesota.

An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season. He made three starts in the postseason, beating Seattle 8-2 in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series and making two starts in the World Series against the Dodgers.

Scherzer won titles with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. He ranks 11th on the strikeouts list with 3,499, 10 behind Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.