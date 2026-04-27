White Sox activate OF Austin Hays from 10-day injured list

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox reinstated Austin Hays from the 10-day injured list on Monday after the veteran outfielder was sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old Hays got hurt while pursuing a flyball against Baltimore on April 6. Hays, who signed a $6 million, one-year contract with Chicago in free agency, is batting .219 with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.

"He's one of our experienced guys, our veteran guys, that has been through every situation out there," White Sox manager Will Venable said before the team's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. "Our guys lean on for advice and wisdom and brings a ton of positive energy to our group."

Hays tested his hamstring with two games at Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox decided to end his rehab stint after Tanner Murray dislocated his left shoulder while making a diving catch against Washington on Sunday.

Venable said he plans to ease Hays back into the lineup "to make sure he's in a good spot."

The 26-year-old Murray was placed on the 10-day IL, but he is expected to be sidelined for four to six months.

"It's significant. There's a fracture in there he'll have to have surgery," Venable said.

Murray, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft, was acquired in a November trade with Tampa Bay. He is batting .214 (6-for-28) with a homer and three RBIs in 13 games after making his major league debut on April 5.

"The news was definitely a little surprising," Murray said. "Like I knew I didn't feel good in the moment, but, yeah it was a little bit of a frustrating kind of trip to the doctor, I'd say."