Red Sox's Story: Conversation with Breslow 'part of process'

Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday he's open to feedback about his communication style, which drew criticism a day earlier after the team's surprise firing of manager Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff.

Veteran shortstop Trevor Story called Breslow's explanation of Cora's firing when Breslow met with the team Sunday morning not "satisfactory." Reliever Garrett Whitlock noted that Breslow didn't give players the chance to ask questions during that meeting.

"Rather than kind of think about whether that was a fair reaction or not, I try to think about, what is the best way to deliver information?" Breslow told reporters Monday, according to Mass Live. "What is the best way to communicate and make sure that every time there's a decision to deliver information to share, I'm thinking about what is the best way to do it. And I encourage players to give me feedback about that. And so as I talk to guys, if they are comfortable sharing how information can better be delivered, I want to listen. I want to take that into consideration."

Breslow remained with the Red Sox as their road trip arrived in Toronto on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Blue Jays.

He said he has met with "a number of players" since the team meeting, including Story, who had questioned "the true direction of the franchise" when he initially spoke after meeting Sunday.

"Trevor and I had a conversation," Breslow said. "Trevor obviously is a very important part of this team. He's also a leader on this team, and he's incredibly well respected in the clubhouse and by the staff and by me. I'm grateful for the chance to have the conversation with him."

In comments to NESN before Monday night's game, Story said the two "hashed it out" and are united in their ultimate goal.

"It's part of the process," Story told NESN. "Having these tough conversations. Whether you agree or disagree, I think at the end of the day, we agree that we want the Red Sox to win."