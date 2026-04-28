Scoreless innings streak ends for Padres' Mason Miller amid drama

Matt Shaw hits a tapper down the third-base line that appears to roll foul, but is ruled fair, which was the start of a two-run ninth inning for the Cubs. (0:30)

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Baseball truly is a game of inches, and sometimes less. Just ask San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller.

Miller's team-record streak of 34⅔ scoreless innings dating to last season -- the eighth-longest streak for a relief pitcher since 1961 -- came to an end in the Padres' 9-7 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, but not without some controversy.

Cubs leadoff batter Matt Shaw hit a squibber up the third-base line that appeared to roll just foul before Padres infielder Ty France picked up the ball. Home-plate umpire Dan Merzel and third-base umpire Shane Livensparger, however, didn't see it that way and said the ball was still in fair territory when it was picked up and that the play was non-reviewable.

"The call is what it is," Miller told reporters after the game. "I thought I saw something different, but he was a lot closer than I was. And I think everybody in the stadium had an opinion, but ultimately it's only his that matters, so that's the cards we were dealt."

Providing Relief The longest scoreless inning streaks by relief pitchers in Major League Baseball since 1961. Reliever Tm. IP Year(s) Gregg Olson BAL 41 1989-90 Brad Ziegler ATH 39 2008 Ryan Pressly HOU 39 2018-19 Josh Hader MIL 38 2021-22 Bob Moose PIT 38 1975-76 Craig Kimbrel ATL 37 2/3 2011 J.C. Romero MIN 36 2004 Mason Miller SD 34 2/3 2025-26 Major League Baseball

France, who had moved from first base to third after Manny Machado was injured earlier in the game, also thought the ball was in foul territory when he picked it up.

"It stopped rolling," France said. "I thought it was foul, but they said otherwise. They said they both had it fair and it's a non-reviewable play."

Miller then gave up consecutive singles to load the bases, and the streak came to an end when Shaw scored on a groundout by Nico Hoerner.

"Padres win, that's what matters at the end of the day," Miller said. "Had to stare down the barrel, bases loaded, no outs. Got back to it and got out of there."

Padres manager Craig Stammen also said he thought the ball hit by Shaw was foul, especially after seeing the replay on the scoreboard.

"We trust that our players are watching the ball, and Ty's picking it up at the right time," Stammen said. "Obviously we saw the replay. From that angle, it made it look like it was a foul ball."

Miller has 10 saves and 28 strikeouts in just 14⅓ innings this season. He has allowed just four runs in 37⅔ innings since he was traded to San Diego last season.

"The beauty of it is you get to start another one," Miller said of the streak. "Kind of reflecting -- I guess now is a little too soon -- but probably tonight and tomorrow, reflect on it and come in tomorrow ready to start a new one."