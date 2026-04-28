Guardians' Travis Bazzana, 2024 top pick, to debut vs. Rays

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CLEVELAND -- Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 amateur draft, was set to make his major league debut for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays after being called up from Triple-A Columbus.

Bazzana will bat seventh and play second base. He replaces Juan Brito, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

The 23-year-old Bazzana is the top prospect in the Guardians' organization. He is batting .287 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 24 games for Columbus. He is leading the International League with nine doubles and is tied for first in extra-base hits with 15. He reached base safely in his last 13 games.

Bazzana -- the first Australian player to be the top overall pick in the MLB draft -- said he found out after the Clippers' doubleheader against Buffalo on Sunday that he was being called up. His parents, Gary and Jenny, already had decided to make the trip to the United States around this time and arrived Monday night.

"My mom was smiling and crying at the same time. Very excited, very emotional, and my dad was shocked and just very excited," Bazzana said during a pregame news conference.

Bazzana is the 14th player from the 2024 draft class to reach the majors. He is the ninth position player and the seventh top-10 pick. The group includes 2025 AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz of the Athletics, Cincinnati right-hander Chase Burns, Kansas City's Jac Caglianone and Pittsburgh's Konnor Griffin.

Bazzana joins a Guardians squad that had dropped three straight going into Tuesday night's game and had the fifth-worst batting average in the majors at .230.

"I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt. But at the same time, it was the right timing," manager Stephen Vogt said. "This is a hitter with power, can hit the ball to all fields, great bass runner and can play some second base.

"This is going to be an exciting day for Travis and for the organization, but we're going to continue to work with him and help him develop."

Bazzana's path to the majors hit a bump last season when he missed two months because of an oblique strain. He had a .239 batting average with nine home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with Double-A Akron and Columbus.

He said spending the last part of the season in Triple-A helped build confidence going into this season.

"I mean, I would've hoped by 2026 I was able to impact this team kind of when I got drafted. So it's good to be here now and a couple bumps, but I'm feeling really strong and in a perfect place to join and really help the team win," he said. "I felt really good in the spring and felt like my work was really quality. I had a lot of good games with the WBC (World Baseball Classic), so definitely more prepared."

Bazzana showed his potential during the WBC, when he had two hits and a home run for Australia in its 3-0 win over Taiwan.

It was Wednesday morning when the Guardians game started, but it aired on ESPN2 in Australia and Pacific Rim countries, as well as being streamed on Disney+.

"Our game's really growing globally and just the opportunities that people have from all over the world to come play this beautiful game. It's a wonderful thing that the game is growing and happy for Travis and happy for Australia," Vogt said.