Cheapest ticket to Nationals-Mets series falls to as low as $4

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The New York Mets are struggling in a major way, and tickets to watch the team play at Citi Field reflect that.

The cheapest ticket on VividSeats for the Mets' midday game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday is going for $4 -- fees included.

By comparison: a one-way train ticket on the Long Island Rail Road from New York Penn Station to Mets-Willets Point Station earlier that day would set a potential attendee back ... $5.25. Citi Field's center-field concourse's Shake Shack location sells a specialized milkshake -- the "Mets MVP shake" -- that goes for $11.19.

The low price isn't entirely egregious in the context of a Thursday day game -- the cheapest ticket for matinee matchups that day between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers both sit in the single-digit range as well, and the most expensive cheapest ticket for a game that afternoon costs $20 (to see Paul Skenes pitch at PNC Park).

But if the Mets, who have lost 15 of their past 17 games and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the worst record in MLB, can't turn things around on the field, it's hard to see the cost of entrance to Citi Field bouncing back soon. The cheapest ticket for New York's game tonight against Washington currently sits at $11.